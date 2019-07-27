All apartments in Kings Park West
5239 MORLEY COURT
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

5239 MORLEY COURT

5239 Morley Court · No Longer Available
5239 Morley Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Gorgeous home and yard in highly desired neighborhood! Relax in an oasis-like setting that is close to everything Fairfax has to offer! Bring the application and 2 checks (EMD and $40/adult application fee) to Wilkinson PM at 6271 Franconia Rd. Alexandria VA

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 5239 MORLEY COURT have any available units?
5239 MORLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5239 MORLEY COURT have?
Some of 5239 MORLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 MORLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5239 MORLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 MORLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5239 MORLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 5239 MORLEY COURT offer parking?
No, 5239 MORLEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5239 MORLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5239 MORLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 MORLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 5239 MORLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5239 MORLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5239 MORLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 MORLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5239 MORLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5239 MORLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5239 MORLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
