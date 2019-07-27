Gorgeous home and yard in highly desired neighborhood! Relax in an oasis-like setting that is close to everything Fairfax has to offer! Bring the application and 2 checks (EMD and $40/adult application fee) to Wilkinson PM at 6271 Franconia Rd. Alexandria VA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5239 MORLEY COURT have any available units?
5239 MORLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5239 MORLEY COURT have?
Some of 5239 MORLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 MORLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5239 MORLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.