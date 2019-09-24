5205 Holden Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Robinson School District Move In Ready 4 Bedroom Home! - Fall in love with this stunning, move in ready, all brick split level home in the heart of Fairfax. This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home features immaculate hardwoods and hard surface flooring throughout, an updated gourmet kitchen with custom granite and stainless steel appliances, 3 full updated baths, recent roof, windows, and HVAC. This home has 3 separate living spaces including a massive family room with wood burning fireplace, and a finished basement that includes lots of storage options . Out back you'll find a huge deck perfect for entertaining, an oversized detached 2 car garage w/ wood stove (perfect for the hobbyist or DIY person) and a private covered sitting area. The gardens and annuals bloom throughout the year and enhance this very private setting. This property is located less than 2 miles from Burke Centre VRE, and is minutes to Fairfax Co Parkway, Braddock Rd, Rt 66 and the beltway.



Call for a tour today 703-966-2232.



Dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis with approval from online screening at hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and additional pet deposit.

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit. Tenant pays all utilities.

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult for credit & background checks. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5000773)