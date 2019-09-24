All apartments in Kings Park West
Kings Park West, VA
5205 Holden Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

5205 Holden Street

5205 Holden Street · No Longer Available
Location

5205 Holden Street, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Robinson School District Move In Ready 4 Bedroom Home! - Fall in love with this stunning, move in ready, all brick split level home in the heart of Fairfax. This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home features immaculate hardwoods and hard surface flooring throughout, an updated gourmet kitchen with custom granite and stainless steel appliances, 3 full updated baths, recent roof, windows, and HVAC. This home has 3 separate living spaces including a massive family room with wood burning fireplace, and a finished basement that includes lots of storage options . Out back you'll find a huge deck perfect for entertaining, an oversized detached 2 car garage w/ wood stove (perfect for the hobbyist or DIY person) and a private covered sitting area. The gardens and annuals bloom throughout the year and enhance this very private setting. This property is located less than 2 miles from Burke Centre VRE, and is minutes to Fairfax Co Parkway, Braddock Rd, Rt 66 and the beltway.

Call for a tour today 703-966-2232.

Dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis with approval from online screening at hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and additional pet deposit.
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit. Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult for credit & background checks. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5000773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Holden Street have any available units?
5205 Holden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5205 Holden Street have?
Some of 5205 Holden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Holden Street currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Holden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Holden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5205 Holden Street is pet friendly.
Does 5205 Holden Street offer parking?
Yes, 5205 Holden Street offers parking.
Does 5205 Holden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Holden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Holden Street have a pool?
No, 5205 Holden Street does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Holden Street have accessible units?
No, 5205 Holden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Holden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 Holden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 Holden Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5205 Holden Street has units with air conditioning.
