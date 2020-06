Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Three level townhouse walking distance to GMU and Robinson Secondary. Spacious formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with ss appliances. Walk out to fenced in back yard. Community pool and playground. Only two incomes to qualify. No co-signers. Parking strictly enforced. Use spaces 588 and 589. Must call listing agent to make appointment.