King George County, VA
11407 Emerald Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

11407 Emerald Dr

11407 Emerald Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11407 Emerald Dr, King George County, VA 22485

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction home! This stunning and immaculate home features lots of windows and hardwood floors throughout the main level, providing a clean, welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. Explore your scrumptious culinary skills in the beautiful, modern kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, and center island. The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet and a luxurious private bath, providing you with the tranquility you need to relax and refresh. The large, sprawling backyard is perfect for kids, pets, and entertaining friends! Located in the heart of King George County, this delightful neighborhood is just minutes from the United States Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgreen Divison (NSWCDD), and historic downtown Fredericksburg. Don't wait on this incredible opportunity; schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11407 Emerald Dr have any available units?
11407 Emerald Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in King George County, VA.
What amenities does 11407 Emerald Dr have?
Some of 11407 Emerald Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11407 Emerald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11407 Emerald Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11407 Emerald Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11407 Emerald Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11407 Emerald Dr offer parking?
No, 11407 Emerald Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11407 Emerald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11407 Emerald Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11407 Emerald Dr have a pool?
No, 11407 Emerald Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11407 Emerald Dr have accessible units?
No, 11407 Emerald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11407 Emerald Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11407 Emerald Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11407 Emerald Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11407 Emerald Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
