11407 Emerald Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction home! This stunning and immaculate home features lots of windows and hardwood floors throughout the main level, providing a clean, welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. Explore your scrumptious culinary skills in the beautiful, modern kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, and center island. The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet and a luxurious private bath, providing you with the tranquility you need to relax and refresh. The large, sprawling backyard is perfect for kids, pets, and entertaining friends! Located in the heart of King George County, this delightful neighborhood is just minutes from the United States Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgreen Divison (NSWCDD), and historic downtown Fredericksburg. Don't wait on this incredible opportunity; schedule your showing today!