Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

7797 Richmond Road - 7797 RR - W

7797 Richmond Road · (757) 345-3105
Location

7797 Richmond Road, James City County, VA 23168

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 7797 Richmond Road - 7797 RR - W · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VIEW THE VIDEO VIRTUAL TOUR!! Warehouse space available for rent in Toano VA - 2000sf of Warehouse Space for rent tucked away but super convenient to I-64, 199 in Toano! off Richmond Road!

https://brooksrealestate.appfolio.com/listings/detail/4abb05b7-2c9f-4825-8592-4feb6af2cfe6

Available immediately! This warehouse space in Toano is centrally located, private and quiet with 4-6 parking spaces including a garage bay, conditioned office space, tons of existing storage shelves and private bathroom. Located directly next to Toano Middle School, behind American Pride Auto and the former location of BFH Supply this commercial space is convenient to Richmond and Williamsburg. Come make your business GROW with easy access for you and your clients. . This is on the same parcel/property as 3 residential rental units (brick home behind car dealership) so please be respectful of their privacy.

Call today to learn more and to schedule an appointment to tour the space! Crisney Brooks, Property Manager/Sales Agent, Brooks Real Estate, 757-345-3105 Crisney@Brooks-re.com

(RLNE5288225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

