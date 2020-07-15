All apartments in James City County
5111 Center Street
5111 Center Street

5111 Center Street · (757) 570-7789
Location

5111 Center Street, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Don't miss out on this opportunity to be in the center of it all in New Town. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo that lives like a town home with your own entrance to the home. Corian counter-tops, hardwood floors throughout your living space, and ceramic tile floors in your bathrooms. Large master bedroom with master bath, 2 large closets and 2 large windows for plenty of light. The second bedroom can be treated as a second master with it's own bathroom as well. The home has a large deck off of the living room with french doors to access, allowing lots of light to enter your living space. Perfect for plants, grilling, or just having some outdoor living space all while being in the heart of New Town.

The building has secured access by both key and code given to each resident. There is also an elevator with open access 24 hours a day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Center Street have any available units?
5111 Center Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5111 Center Street have?
Some of 5111 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 5111 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in James City County.
Does 5111 Center Street offer parking?
No, 5111 Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 5111 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5111 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Center Street have a pool?
Yes, 5111 Center Street has a pool.
Does 5111 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 5111 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.
