James City County, VA
128 Sharps Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

128 Sharps Road

128 Sharps Road · (757) 229-6810
Location

128 Sharps Road, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 128 Sharps Road · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
128 Sharps Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/d2858f100c

Newly renovated- 3 bedroom/ 2 bath contemporary single-family home located in The Meadows. The property is on a beautiful wooded lot, close to 199, shopping, and restaurants. Beloved Williamsburg park, Kidsburg, is a short walk from this neighborhood and offers hours of entertainment for all ages. This home features a first-floor bedroom, back deck, wood-burning fireplace, 1-car garage. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, stove/oven, and a washer/dryer. Lots of attic space for storage! Pet Negotiable

Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Jamestown High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3230476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Sharps Road have any available units?
128 Sharps Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Sharps Road have?
Some of 128 Sharps Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Sharps Road currently offering any rent specials?
128 Sharps Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Sharps Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Sharps Road is pet friendly.
Does 128 Sharps Road offer parking?
Yes, 128 Sharps Road offers parking.
Does 128 Sharps Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Sharps Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Sharps Road have a pool?
No, 128 Sharps Road does not have a pool.
Does 128 Sharps Road have accessible units?
No, 128 Sharps Road does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Sharps Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Sharps Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Sharps Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Sharps Road has units with air conditioning.
