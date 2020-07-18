Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

128 Sharps Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/d2858f100c



Newly renovated- 3 bedroom/ 2 bath contemporary single-family home located in The Meadows. The property is on a beautiful wooded lot, close to 199, shopping, and restaurants. Beloved Williamsburg park, Kidsburg, is a short walk from this neighborhood and offers hours of entertainment for all ages. This home features a first-floor bedroom, back deck, wood-burning fireplace, 1-car garage. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, stove/oven, and a washer/dryer. Lots of attic space for storage! Pet Negotiable



Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Jamestown High



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3230476)