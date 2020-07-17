125 Indian Circle

Amenities

WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH IN WILLIAMSBURG WITH SPACIOUS WORKSHOP! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Rancher has all the comforts of home! Beginning with an updated Eat-in Kitchen, updated Bathrooms, and spacious Master Bedroom Suite to the heated and cooled detached Full-Size Workshop and Fenced-In Backyard, there is plenty of space to spread out and enjoy this comfortable space! Stainless Steel appliances in the Eat-in Kitchen with plenty of counter space, recessed lighting, and backyard view. Family Room or Dining Room opens to the Kitchen. A separate room with Wood Burning Fireplace and entrance to the Screened-In Porch can be used as a Formal Living or additional Family Room. Jetted tub in Full Guest Bathroom. Master Bathroom is spacious enough for a King Size Bed with Walk-In Shower in private Bathroom. Plenty of storage space throughout. Attached 1 Car Garage with cedar closet. Detached Garage offers additional storage and a large and bright finished Workshop, heated and cooled to keep you comfortable while working on projects! Other highlights include Motion Sensor Exterior Lights, Generator Panel, Solar Tubes, and Whole House Air Filtration and Humidifier System. Just minutes away from Colonial Williamsburg, Fort Eustis, the College of William and Mary, and popular Williamsburg shops and attractions! Call Duke for availability (757) 561-7309 or Frankie (757) 262-9792. Thank you!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5782994)