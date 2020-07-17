All apartments in James City County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

125 Indian Circle

125 Indian Circle · (757) 561-7309
Location

125 Indian Circle, James City County, VA 23185

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Indian Circle · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH IN WILLIAMSBURG WITH SPACIOUS WORKSHOP! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Rancher has all the comforts of home! Beginning with an updated Eat-in Kitchen, updated Bathrooms, and spacious Master Bedroom Suite to the heated and cooled detached Full-Size Workshop and Fenced-In Backyard, there is plenty of space to spread out and enjoy this comfortable space! Stainless Steel appliances in the Eat-in Kitchen with plenty of counter space, recessed lighting, and backyard view. Family Room or Dining Room opens to the Kitchen. A separate room with Wood Burning Fireplace and entrance to the Screened-In Porch can be used as a Formal Living or additional Family Room. Jetted tub in Full Guest Bathroom. Master Bathroom is spacious enough for a King Size Bed with Walk-In Shower in private Bathroom. Plenty of storage space throughout. Attached 1 Car Garage with cedar closet. Detached Garage offers additional storage and a large and bright finished Workshop, heated and cooled to keep you comfortable while working on projects! Other highlights include Motion Sensor Exterior Lights, Generator Panel, Solar Tubes, and Whole House Air Filtration and Humidifier System. Just minutes away from Colonial Williamsburg, Fort Eustis, the College of William and Mary, and popular Williamsburg shops and attractions! Call Duke for availability (757) 561-7309 or Frankie (757) 262-9792. Thank you!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5782994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Indian Circle have any available units?
125 Indian Circle has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Indian Circle have?
Some of 125 Indian Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Indian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
125 Indian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Indian Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Indian Circle is pet friendly.
Does 125 Indian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 125 Indian Circle offers parking.
Does 125 Indian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Indian Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Indian Circle have a pool?
No, 125 Indian Circle does not have a pool.
Does 125 Indian Circle have accessible units?
No, 125 Indian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Indian Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Indian Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Indian Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Indian Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
