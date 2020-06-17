9804 Union Jack Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful, Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome Available NOW! - Gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom townhome in a great location and quiet community ready NOW! Conveniently located off Mayland Drive and Pemberton Road with quick access to Interstate 64 or West Broad Street - less than 10 minutes to Short Pump and less than 15 minutes to downtown...close to Innsbrook, Regency Mall and Deep Run Park.



Tons of natural light throughout opens up the large family room with new flooring that flows to the kitchen complete with new countertops, all new appliances and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Also, a laundry closet with combo washer and dryer to convey. Off of the kitchen is a half bathroom and over-sized closet for additional storage.



Head upstairs to two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space separated by the beautifully re-done Jack and Jill bathroom.



Back downstairs through the family room delivers a brand new deck overlooking the private newly fenced-in yard making it an ideal place to relax and unwind or host and entertain family and friends.



HOA is covered by the landlord which includes trash and exterior maintenance/landscaping.



DO NOT WAIT, this one will not last long!



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Sorry, no cats and dogs over 30LBS...all other pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set up before move in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5902729)