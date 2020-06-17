All apartments in Innsbrook
9804 Union Jack Place

9804 Union Jack Place · No Longer Available
Location

9804 Union Jack Place, Innsbrook, VA 23233
Innsbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful, Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome Available NOW! - Gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom townhome in a great location and quiet community ready NOW! Conveniently located off Mayland Drive and Pemberton Road with quick access to Interstate 64 or West Broad Street - less than 10 minutes to Short Pump and less than 15 minutes to downtown...close to Innsbrook, Regency Mall and Deep Run Park.

Tons of natural light throughout opens up the large family room with new flooring that flows to the kitchen complete with new countertops, all new appliances and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Also, a laundry closet with combo washer and dryer to convey. Off of the kitchen is a half bathroom and over-sized closet for additional storage.

Head upstairs to two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space separated by the beautifully re-done Jack and Jill bathroom.

Back downstairs through the family room delivers a brand new deck overlooking the private newly fenced-in yard making it an ideal place to relax and unwind or host and entertain family and friends.

HOA is covered by the landlord which includes trash and exterior maintenance/landscaping.

DO NOT WAIT, this one will not last long!

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Sorry, no cats and dogs over 30LBS...all other pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set up before move in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9804 Union Jack Place have any available units?
9804 Union Jack Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Innsbrook, VA.
What amenities does 9804 Union Jack Place have?
Some of 9804 Union Jack Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 Union Jack Place currently offering any rent specials?
9804 Union Jack Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9804 Union Jack Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9804 Union Jack Place is pet friendly.
Does 9804 Union Jack Place offer parking?
No, 9804 Union Jack Place does not offer parking.
Does 9804 Union Jack Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9804 Union Jack Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9804 Union Jack Place have a pool?
No, 9804 Union Jack Place does not have a pool.
Does 9804 Union Jack Place have accessible units?
No, 9804 Union Jack Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9804 Union Jack Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9804 Union Jack Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9804 Union Jack Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9804 Union Jack Place does not have units with air conditioning.
