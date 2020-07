Amenities

4616 Sadler Grove Way Available 09/01/20 Awesome Transitional in Sadler Grove - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home awaits you. This home has been meticulously maintained by the original owner. Great open floor plan with vaulted family room with fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, spacious kitchen and bonus room on first floor that makes a nice office or playroom. Upstairs features a huge master suite & 3 additional generously sized bedrooms. A total of 3 full baths on the 2nd floor is also a nice feature. 2 car attached garage and a large deck for entertaining complete this fantastic home. House is situated on a lot that backs up to common area that is great for outdoor activities. Pets are conditional on owner approval.



