7404 Allan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wow! You won't believe how much space inside this expanded and recently renovated 4 bed, 3 bath single family home in the Poplar Heights neighborhood of Falls Church. Updated kitchen opens to spacious family room. Main level master bedroom suite includes huge walk in closet and beautiful master bath. Entertainment/rec room on the lower level. Lower level also includes an enormous laundry and storage room. Wood working bench/space too! New deck is great for relaxing and entertaining. Unbeatable storage shed will hold all your extra belongings! Just minutes to transportation, downtown Falls Church, Tysons Corner and major thoroughfares. Large yard and plenty of driveway parking. Pets case by case. No smokers please. Available early April.



Geoff Schwartzman

SGS Property Management

844-747-6468 Ext 2

www.sgsmgmt.com

Apply online: www.tinyurl.com/SGSApplication



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available 4/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.