Idylwood, VA
2634 WEST ST
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:54 PM

2634 WEST ST

2634 West Street · No Longer Available
Location

2634 West Street, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent or Buy: Enjoy the Falls Church lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home: city life in a forest-like setting, with a clean and well-planned floor plan.This beautiful home was totally remodeled in 2019 delivering brand new, upscale components & fixtures. The original house was gutted out, expanded and finished like a new home, offering both indoor and outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy its unique features, including handmade Mexican Saltillo tiles, radiant heated floors, new kitchen with S/S appliances and many more. This charming house has~everything you need. ~Welcoming you - ready to move in~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 WEST ST have any available units?
2634 WEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
Is 2634 WEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2634 WEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 WEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2634 WEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2634 WEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2634 WEST ST offers parking.
Does 2634 WEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 WEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 WEST ST have a pool?
No, 2634 WEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2634 WEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2634 WEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 WEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 WEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 WEST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 WEST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
