2634 WEST ST

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Rent or Buy: Enjoy the Falls Church lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home: city life in a forest-like setting, with a clean and well-planned floor plan.This beautiful home was totally remodeled in 2019 delivering brand new, upscale components & fixtures. The original house was gutted out, expanded and finished like a new home, offering both indoor and outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy its unique features, including handmade Mexican Saltillo tiles, radiant heated floors, new kitchen with S/S appliances and many more. This charming house has~everything you need. ~Welcoming you - ready to move in~