2529 KIRKLYN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated in clean, modern style, open concept and ready for rent immediately! New floors, kitchen and bathrooms. Immaculately maintained home ready for a family to move in and live! Main floor bedroom, 3 bedrooms on upper level. Spacious family room with fireplace and room for kiddos to play. Upper level with open kitchen, huge LR window and deck access. Two tiered deck for spacious entertaining. 2 miles to Dunn Losing Metro OR West Falls Church Metro Stations. Easy access to I-495, I-66. Close to Merrifield, Mosaic District shops and restaurants. Great schools! Col-de-sac location is great for kiddos to play, ride bikes, etc. Large, fully fenced backyard for privacy and entertaining.