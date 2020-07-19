All apartments in Idylwood
2529 KIRKLYN STREET

Location

2529 Kirklyn Street, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautifully renovated in clean, modern style, open concept and ready for rent immediately! New floors, kitchen and bathrooms. Immaculately maintained home ready for a family to move in and live! Main floor bedroom, 3 bedrooms on upper level. Spacious family room with fireplace and room for kiddos to play. Upper level with open kitchen, huge LR window and deck access. Two tiered deck for spacious entertaining. 2 miles to Dunn Losing Metro OR West Falls Church Metro Stations. Easy access to I-495, I-66. Close to Merrifield, Mosaic District shops and restaurants. Great schools! Col-de-sac location is great for kiddos to play, ride bikes, etc. Large, fully fenced backyard for privacy and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 KIRKLYN STREET have any available units?
2529 KIRKLYN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2529 KIRKLYN STREET have?
Some of 2529 KIRKLYN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 KIRKLYN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2529 KIRKLYN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 KIRKLYN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2529 KIRKLYN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2529 KIRKLYN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2529 KIRKLYN STREET offers parking.
Does 2529 KIRKLYN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2529 KIRKLYN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 KIRKLYN STREET have a pool?
No, 2529 KIRKLYN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2529 KIRKLYN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2529 KIRKLYN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 KIRKLYN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 KIRKLYN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 KIRKLYN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 KIRKLYN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
