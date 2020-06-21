All apartments in Idylwood
2431 Caron Ln.

2431 Caron Lane · (202) 276-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2431 Caron Lane, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2431 Caron Ln. · Avail. Jul 3

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
2431 Caron Ln. Available 07/03/20 *SHORT-TERM ONLY*5BR renovated & stunning home in Falls Church - *SHORT - TERM LEASE ONLY*LEASE TERM AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH 11.30.2020*Popular Falls Hill home on cul-de-sac with additions & lots of updates throughout*2 Story addition adds vaulted sunroom & game room*5 BRs & 3 full BAs with over 3400 sq ft of living space! Gorgeous light kitchen with white cabinetry, grey/white granite counters, stainless steel appliances & beautiful tiled floors! Formal Dining room off kitchen leads to Formal living room with cozy fireplace AND huge sunroom*Neutral colors & hardwood floors on main level*3 Bedrooms conveniently on main level with 2 full baths*Lower level features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, rec room with drybar & brick hearth fireplace*Rear load garage & driveway for extra parking*Fenced backyard for privacy with large, stairs on deck leading to level yard, perfect to enjoy on summer days! *AVAILABLE 7.3.20*ONLY AVAILABLE SHORT-TERM THROUGH 11.30.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5855658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Caron Ln. have any available units?
2431 Caron Ln. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2431 Caron Ln. have?
Some of 2431 Caron Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 Caron Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Caron Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Caron Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 Caron Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 2431 Caron Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 2431 Caron Ln. does offer parking.
Does 2431 Caron Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 Caron Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Caron Ln. have a pool?
No, 2431 Caron Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2431 Caron Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2431 Caron Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Caron Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 Caron Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2431 Caron Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2431 Caron Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
