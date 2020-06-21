Amenities

2431 Caron Ln. Available 07/03/20 *SHORT-TERM ONLY*5BR renovated & stunning home in Falls Church - *SHORT - TERM LEASE ONLY*LEASE TERM AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH 11.30.2020*Popular Falls Hill home on cul-de-sac with additions & lots of updates throughout*2 Story addition adds vaulted sunroom & game room*5 BRs & 3 full BAs with over 3400 sq ft of living space! Gorgeous light kitchen with white cabinetry, grey/white granite counters, stainless steel appliances & beautiful tiled floors! Formal Dining room off kitchen leads to Formal living room with cozy fireplace AND huge sunroom*Neutral colors & hardwood floors on main level*3 Bedrooms conveniently on main level with 2 full baths*Lower level features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, rec room with drybar & brick hearth fireplace*Rear load garage & driveway for extra parking*Fenced backyard for privacy with large, stairs on deck leading to level yard, perfect to enjoy on summer days! *AVAILABLE 7.3.20*ONLY AVAILABLE SHORT-TERM THROUGH 11.30.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



