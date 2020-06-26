All apartments in Idylwood
2307 BARBOUR ROAD
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

2307 BARBOUR ROAD

2307 Barbour Road · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Barbour Road, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wrap a bow around this one because it is move in ready! Perfectly located in a quiet, established neighborhood with amazing convenience to just about everything! Tysons Corner, Falls Church City, Mosaic District and the proposed new area of West Falls Gateway Center. World class dining, shopping and entertainment plus favorites like Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Starbucks and several public parks and the WO&D trail are all right here! The house is great too! Curb appeal galore! The four level split level sits among mature trees on .26 acres that has been professionally landscaped. A recently installed flagstone walkway and stoop adds a polished entry to the home. The yard is fully fenced for securing your people and pets. You'll want to spend hours in your outdoor space to garden, play, exercise, entertain or just relax and enjoy the abundance of nature. The open floor plan of the home offers flexibility and practical use. The foyer was remodeled to include a closet, built in shoe rail and built in storage cubby making organization of all the "stuff" so easy. There are impressively maintained hardwood floors flowing from room to room on the main and upper levels including the kitchen and dinning area. A large bay window in the living room brings natural light in all day from the south facing property. The brick wood burning fireplace offers both a heating option and architectural interest to the room. The remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream with Custom cabinets and gleaming granite on the abundant countertops. Included are stainless steel appliances, a new disposal & recessed lighting. The breakfast bar is great for everyday use or perfect for entertaining purposes. A huge dining area offers practical dining as well as formal. The large picture window to the backyard serves as all the artwork you need and tons of natural light too! Access to the backyard and deck is provided from the kitchen making outdoor grilling dining super easy. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom, full bath and one secondary bedroom. The addition of a door to this level was provides the option of a private master suite. on its own level or just privacy for both bedrooms from the main living space. The full bath on this level has been totally remodeled with warm and modern fixtures. Other secondary bedrooms are spacious and bright and share the second full bath on the midlevel. Wonderful closet space with modular shelving and other built ins for additional organizational options are available in master and secondary bedrooms. The lower level was recently bestowed with new SmartStrand Silk carpet which is stain & crush resistant. Perfect for family room activities. This voluminous family room allows for a cozy spot by the gas fireplace and an area for a play room, craft room, gym, office...you decide! There is enough room for just about anything. A half bath, storage room, utility room and laundry finish off the lower level. Access to the park like backyard is also available from the lower level. Updated amenities, terrific & practical floorpan, meticulously maintained AND location...location...location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 BARBOUR ROAD have any available units?
2307 BARBOUR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2307 BARBOUR ROAD have?
Some of 2307 BARBOUR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 BARBOUR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2307 BARBOUR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 BARBOUR ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 BARBOUR ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2307 BARBOUR ROAD offer parking?
No, 2307 BARBOUR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2307 BARBOUR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 BARBOUR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 BARBOUR ROAD have a pool?
No, 2307 BARBOUR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2307 BARBOUR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2307 BARBOUR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 BARBOUR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 BARBOUR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 BARBOUR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 BARBOUR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
