2307 BARBOUR ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wrap a bow around this one because it is move in ready! Perfectly located in a quiet, established neighborhood with amazing convenience to just about everything! Tysons Corner, Falls Church City, Mosaic District and the proposed new area of West Falls Gateway Center. World class dining, shopping and entertainment plus favorites like Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Starbucks and several public parks and the WO&D trail are all right here! The house is great too! Curb appeal galore! The four level split level sits among mature trees on .26 acres that has been professionally landscaped. A recently installed flagstone walkway and stoop adds a polished entry to the home. The yard is fully fenced for securing your people and pets. You'll want to spend hours in your outdoor space to garden, play, exercise, entertain or just relax and enjoy the abundance of nature. The open floor plan of the home offers flexibility and practical use. The foyer was remodeled to include a closet, built in shoe rail and built in storage cubby making organization of all the "stuff" so easy. There are impressively maintained hardwood floors flowing from room to room on the main and upper levels including the kitchen and dinning area. A large bay window in the living room brings natural light in all day from the south facing property. The brick wood burning fireplace offers both a heating option and architectural interest to the room. The remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream with Custom cabinets and gleaming granite on the abundant countertops. Included are stainless steel appliances, a new disposal & recessed lighting. The breakfast bar is great for everyday use or perfect for entertaining purposes. A huge dining area offers practical dining as well as formal. The large picture window to the backyard serves as all the artwork you need and tons of natural light too! Access to the backyard and deck is provided from the kitchen making outdoor grilling dining super easy. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom, full bath and one secondary bedroom. The addition of a door to this level was provides the option of a private master suite. on its own level or just privacy for both bedrooms from the main living space. The full bath on this level has been totally remodeled with warm and modern fixtures. Other secondary bedrooms are spacious and bright and share the second full bath on the midlevel. Wonderful closet space with modular shelving and other built ins for additional organizational options are available in master and secondary bedrooms. The lower level was recently bestowed with new SmartStrand Silk carpet which is stain & crush resistant. Perfect for family room activities. This voluminous family room allows for a cozy spot by the gas fireplace and an area for a play room, craft room, gym, office...you decide! There is enough room for just about anything. A half bath, storage room, utility room and laundry finish off the lower level. Access to the park like backyard is also available from the lower level. Updated amenities, terrific & practical floorpan, meticulously maintained AND location...location...location!