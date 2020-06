Amenities

REDUCED, GREAT LOCATION,CLOSE TO , 495 BELTWAY, 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO WEST FALLS CHURCH METRO,WALKING DISTANCE TO, WHOLE FOOD, TRADERS JOE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. 2 BR, 2 FBA, SPACIOUS CONDO W/BALCONY TOWARD NORTH,WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, EXTRA STORAGE BIN, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT, PLENTY OF PARKING SPASE, MANY AMENITIES, SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, TOTS PLAY GROUND PARTY ROOM ETC. $200 MOVING FEE {NON REFUNDABLE}, NO MOVE IN ON SUNDAYS AND FEDERAL HOLIDAYS.