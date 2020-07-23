163 Apartments for rent in Hybla Valley, VA with hardwood floors
Although a castle was never built at gracious Hollin Hall in the Hybla Valley of Virginia, it almost had a royal occupant. During World War II, the princess of Norway hoped to flee the hostilities in Europe and purchase the old plantation lands. President Roosevelt personally inspected the land for her but somehow, his assistant, Merle Thorpe, ended up owning the property.
Today's community of Hybla Valley lies in Fairfax County, south of Alexandria, on the south eastern side of Virginia. The beautiful Potomac River flows past rolling hills, meadows and woodlands on the east. Huntley Meadows Park clings to its western side. Little Hunting Creek is to the south. Hybla Valley has tons of green space for you, as well as plenty of options when it comes to shopping and eating. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hybla Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.