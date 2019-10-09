7997 Audubon Ave Apt 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated, spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo; garden view off balcony and bedroom windows; new carpet; new paint; new kitchen floor; next to park; walking to shops and restaurants. Owner pays all utilities.