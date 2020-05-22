7971 Audubon Ave #B1

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Lovely 1 Bd + Den/1 Bth Condo in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 1 bedroom + Den! 1 bath condo in Alexandria. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This 776 square foot beautifully renovated condo has brand new appliances, cabinets and flooring. The community has a pool and laundry room. 1 assigned parking space and plenty of visitor parking near entrance of the building. Sorry no pets. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge, Equal Housing Opportunity. For viewings contact 571.239.0553



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532133)