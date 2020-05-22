All apartments in Hybla Valley
Find more places like 7971 Audubon Ave #B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hybla Valley, VA
/
7971 Audubon Ave #B1
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

7971 Audubon Ave #B1

7971 Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hybla Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7971 Audubon Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Lovely 1 Bd + Den/1 Bth Condo in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 1 bedroom + Den! 1 bath condo in Alexandria. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This 776 square foot beautifully renovated condo has brand new appliances, cabinets and flooring. The community has a pool and laundry room. 1 assigned parking space and plenty of visitor parking near entrance of the building. Sorry no pets. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge, Equal Housing Opportunity. For viewings contact 571.239.0553

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 have any available units?
7971 Audubon Ave #B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hybla Valley, VA.
What amenities does 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 have?
Some of 7971 Audubon Ave #B1's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
7971 Audubon Ave #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 pet-friendly?
No, 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hybla Valley.
Does 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 offer parking?
Yes, 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 offers parking.
Does 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 have a pool?
Yes, 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 has a pool.
Does 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 have accessible units?
No, 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7971 Audubon Ave #B1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy
Hybla Valley, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Hybla Valley 2 BedroomsHybla Valley Apartments with Balcony
Hybla Valley Apartments with ParkingHybla Valley Apartments with Pool
Hybla Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America