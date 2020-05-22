All apartments in Hybla Valley
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:59 PM

7553 GREY GOOSE WAY

7553 Grey Goose Way · (240) 475-8321
Location

7553 Grey Goose Way, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous brick-front 3-level 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, 2-car garage townhouse. Beautiful kitchen, Large dining/breakfast room, separate living/dining room. Huge living room with palladian windows and a door leading out to the deck overlooking trees. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, attached master bath with separate shower, Jaccuzi and dual sink vanity. Basement/Lower level has a fireplace, full bath and access to the fenced-in yard! Close to shopping and amenities, minutes to metro, I-495, Costco, Alexandria old town, Ft. Belvior, walk distance to restaurants, grocery stores. No pets, no smoking. Agent related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY have any available units?
7553 GREY GOOSE WAY has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY have?
Some of 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7553 GREY GOOSE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hybla Valley.
Does 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY does offer parking.
Does 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY have a pool?
No, 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7553 GREY GOOSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
