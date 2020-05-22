Amenities
Welcome to 2810 Joseph Makell Ct! This beautiful apartment living like no other. There are 2 beds, 1 full bath large living room, hardwood floors, with washer and dryer in the unit. It's conveniently located in the prime location easy access to bus, Route 1, and I-95., minutes from Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and Pentagon City. Very sweet family that has too much of the home for themselves. There are 2 parking on the driveway for the tenant. All utilities, cable, WiFi, trash, and water will be an additional $300/month to the rent.