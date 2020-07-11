Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:47 AM

217 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Huntington apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
51 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
15 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
55 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,491
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,580
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,203
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
120 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
242 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
142 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,395
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
Long Branch Creek
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
145 Units Available
Boiling Brook
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,519
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
26 Units Available
Nauck
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,853
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,085
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
31 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
17 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home  it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
26 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,615
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
City Guide for Huntington, VA

For being just 0.8 square miles, the city of Huntington sure does offer a lot. Head to the Huntington Metro Station and witness people come and go like the wind. You'll realize that this city is at an important intersection in the Washington, D.C., area.

Huntington's close access to Interstate 95 highlights the fact that Huntington is a launching pad and turning point within range of the nation's capital. On the western side of the Potomac River, Huntington, in many ways, is a great place to call home within the reach and influence of D.C.'s long arms. Yet, it's more than that. This little town next to Alexandria has a population of 11,267 and its own distinct way of doing things. While one trip to the metro station illustrates that people are always on the go here, ready to tackle Washington, an afternoon at Huntington Park signifies that some folks are also content just lounging around. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Huntington, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Huntington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Huntington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

