217 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with move-in specials
1 of 29
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 55
1 of 29
1 of 46
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 38
1 of 20
1 of 67
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 34
For being just 0.8 square miles, the city of Huntington sure does offer a lot. Head to the Huntington Metro Station and witness people come and go like the wind. You'll realize that this city is at an important intersection in the Washington, D.C., area.
Huntington's close access to Interstate 95 highlights the fact that Huntington is a launching pad and turning point within range of the nation's capital. On the western side of the Potomac River, Huntington, in many ways, is a great place to call home within the reach and influence of D.C.'s long arms. Yet, it's more than that. This little town next to Alexandria has a population of 11,267 and its own distinct way of doing things. While one trip to the metro station illustrates that people are always on the go here, ready to tackle Washington, an afternoon at Huntington Park signifies that some folks are also content just lounging around. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Huntington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Huntington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.