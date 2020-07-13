33 Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA with parking
Hopewell, Virginia, is considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States. The city of Hopewell is packed with incredible history and architecture. The oldest part of the city was first established by Sir Thomas Dale in 1613, and it has been an active community ever since.
Now is an excellent time to consider a move to Hopewell, Virginia. Demand for real estate has been gradually declining in recent years. Although real estate in Hopewell did not suffer much during the national real estate crash of 2008, median home prices have experienced a gradual decline. For potential residents looking to find rental homes in Hopewell, this is good news. Landlords are willing to offer a number of incentives, including all utilities paid and furnished apartments at a discounted rate to encourage potential tenants trying to find apartments in Hopewell. In addition, some landlords are willing to simplify rental and credit history checks in order to secure tenants as quickly as possible. Anyone considering a move to Hopewell will find particularly great value, considering the scenic views and quaint neighborhoods to be found in the city. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hopewell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.