Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA with parking

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
4 Units Available
Hopewell
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
913 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.
Results within 5 miles of Hopewell
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
53 Units Available
Enon
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 02:07pm
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13805 Rockhaven Drive
13805 Rockhaven Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1558 sqft
13805 Rockhaven Drive, Chester - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14631 Grand Forest Terrace
14631 Grand Forest Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3716 sqft
14631 Grand Forest Terrace Available 09/15/20 Wonderful Home in Chesterfield Very Convenient to I95, I295 and Fort Lee! - This 3700+ square foot, 5-bedroom home in southern Chesterfield is very convenient to I-95, I-295, and Fort Lee.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Greyshire Drive
501 Greyshire Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2486 sqft
501 Greyshire Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12625 Prestonfield Dr
12625 Prestonfield Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1503 sqft
Newer three bedroom town home with a one car garage. Patio out back.This home is located in Rivers Bend Subdivision with great access to major roadways and recreational activities.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7101 Courthouse Road
7101 Courthouse Road, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1250 sqft
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** Looking for comfortable farmhouse style living? Check out this adorable brick rancher in Prince George, minutes from Fort Lee and local attractions.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11921 James Overlook Cir
11921 James Overlook Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
- s: Beautiful “like new” Transitional built by HHHut located on a large cul de sac lot in the sought after Meadowville Landing neighborhood. This home offers a wonderful floor plan especially if you need a private “home office”.
Results within 10 miles of Hopewell
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
5 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
9 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
City Guide for Hopewell, VA

Hopewell, Virginia, is considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States. The city of Hopewell is packed with incredible history and architecture. The oldest part of the city was first established by Sir Thomas Dale in 1613, and it has been an active community ever since.

Now is an excellent time to consider a move to Hopewell, Virginia. Demand for real estate has been gradually declining in recent years. Although real estate in Hopewell did not suffer much during the national real estate crash of 2008, median home prices have experienced a gradual decline. For potential residents looking to find rental homes in Hopewell, this is good news. Landlords are willing to offer a number of incentives, including all utilities paid and furnished apartments at a discounted rate to encourage potential tenants trying to find apartments in Hopewell. In addition, some landlords are willing to simplify rental and credit history checks in order to secure tenants as quickly as possible. Anyone considering a move to Hopewell will find particularly great value, considering the scenic views and quaint neighborhoods to be found in the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hopewell, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hopewell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

