All apartments in Hopewell
Find more places like
605 Eppes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopewell, VA
/
605 Eppes Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

605 Eppes Street

605 Eppes Street · (804) 863-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hopewell
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

605 Eppes Street, Hopewell, VA 23860
Hopewell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 605 Eppes Street · Avail. Jul 14

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
605 Eppes Street Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/14/2020 <<< - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with stove and fridge. Stone Fireplace in dining area with French doors. Covered front porch. Rear deck. Hardwood flooring. Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Total Electric with central air/Heat Pump. Section 8 Accepted. No Pets Allowed. $795.00/Mo. $795.00/Deposit >>>VIEW BY KEY DEPOSIT STARTING 7/14/2020<<< *Availability date subject to change without prior notice.

*****YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT STARTING 7/14/2020***

Tenant responsible for the following utilities: (this information is not guaranteed)
Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):
Weekly Trash Pick-up - Billed through City of Hopewell with Sewer
Electricity - Dominion
Water - Virginia American
Sewer - City of Hopewell
(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)

*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3272696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Eppes Street have any available units?
605 Eppes Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hopewell, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopewell Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Eppes Street have?
Some of 605 Eppes Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Eppes Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 Eppes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Eppes Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 Eppes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopewell.
Does 605 Eppes Street offer parking?
No, 605 Eppes Street does not offer parking.
Does 605 Eppes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Eppes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Eppes Street have a pool?
No, 605 Eppes Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 Eppes Street have accessible units?
No, 605 Eppes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Eppes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Eppes Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct
Hopewell, VA 23860

Similar Pages

Hopewell 1 BedroomsHopewell 2 BedroomsHopewell Apartments with ParkingHopewell Dog Friendly ApartmentsHopewell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAFranklin, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeVirginia Commonwealth University