Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

605 Eppes Street Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/14/2020 <<< - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with stove and fridge. Stone Fireplace in dining area with French doors. Covered front porch. Rear deck. Hardwood flooring. Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Total Electric with central air/Heat Pump. Section 8 Accepted. No Pets Allowed. $795.00/Mo. $795.00/Deposit >>>VIEW BY KEY DEPOSIT STARTING 7/14/2020<<< *Availability date subject to change without prior notice.



*****YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT STARTING 7/14/2020***



Tenant responsible for the following utilities: (this information is not guaranteed)

Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):

Weekly Trash Pick-up - Billed through City of Hopewell with Sewer

Electricity - Dominion

Water - Virginia American

Sewer - City of Hopewell

(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)



*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3272696)