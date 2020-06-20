All apartments in Highland Springs
700 N Airport Drive.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

700 N Airport Drive

700 North Airport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 North Airport Drive, Highland Springs, VA 23075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Farmhouse! - Check out this charming, renovated, rural Farmhouse that is convenient to downtown (12 mins), the Fan (18 mins) and RIC airport (5 mins)!

Built in 1937, this two-story home offers 1640 square feet of living space, including a sun-room. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a huge walk-in pantry and an attached dining area that opens to the living room, where you will find a large fireplace and floor-to-ceiling custom built-in cabinets. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom, two smaller bedrooms and an updated 3/4 bathroom with a linen closet, toilet, pedestal sink, and stand-up shower (no bathtub). In the basement is an extra large washer/dryer, toilet/utility sink plus additional storage. Outside you can enjoy the screened-in porch that leads to an enclosed vegetable garden. Rent of the home includes seasonal grass-mowing, water from a 315 foot well, and septic service.

Tenant is responsible for: cable/phone/internet, electricity, oil for heat/hot water, and trash service. Use of the fenced pasture for agriculture or keeping livestock is available for additional rent. The attached garage and detached shed are NOT included in the rental property. Property is available June 1, 2020.

Submit your information to receive an email from our scheduling system (Tenant Turner) or call the number to the right to speak to an agent or receive a text to schedule a showing!

* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* Pets allowed on case by case basis $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5805829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 700 N Airport Drive have any available units?
700 N Airport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Springs, VA.
What amenities does 700 N Airport Drive have?
Some of 700 N Airport Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 N Airport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 N Airport Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 N Airport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 700 N Airport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Springs.
Does 700 N Airport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 N Airport Drive does offer parking.
Does 700 N Airport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 N Airport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 N Airport Drive have a pool?
No, 700 N Airport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 700 N Airport Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 N Airport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 N Airport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 N Airport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 N Airport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 N Airport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

