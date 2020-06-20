700 N Airport Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Farmhouse! - Check out this charming, renovated, rural Farmhouse that is convenient to downtown (12 mins), the Fan (18 mins) and RIC airport (5 mins)!



Built in 1937, this two-story home offers 1640 square feet of living space, including a sun-room. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a huge walk-in pantry and an attached dining area that opens to the living room, where you will find a large fireplace and floor-to-ceiling custom built-in cabinets. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom, two smaller bedrooms and an updated 3/4 bathroom with a linen closet, toilet, pedestal sink, and stand-up shower (no bathtub). In the basement is an extra large washer/dryer, toilet/utility sink plus additional storage. Outside you can enjoy the screened-in porch that leads to an enclosed vegetable garden. Rent of the home includes seasonal grass-mowing, water from a 315 foot well, and septic service.



Tenant is responsible for: cable/phone/internet, electricity, oil for heat/hot water, and trash service. Use of the fenced pasture for agriculture or keeping livestock is available for additional rent. The attached garage and detached shed are NOT included in the rental property. Property is available June 1, 2020.



* No smoking.

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal

* $100 Lease Processing Fee

* Pets allowed on case by case basis $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5805829)