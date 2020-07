Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

A Available 08/03/20 Come see this newly renovated half of a duplex. 1400 sq ft with plenty of storage. Large master bedroom with master bath, 3 bedrooms in all. 2 1/2 baths with new fixtures. Beautiful kitchen with newer appliances including a large french door refrigerator. Fireplace in living room. All new hardwood floors in living areas and plush carpet upstairs. Freshly landscaped, covered front porch and large back deck to enjoy the outdoors in cooler weather. Good size front and back yards. Great Henrico County Schools. Godwin HS Pocahontas Middle



(RLNE5900115)