Henrico County, VA
10956 Parkshire Ln
10956 Parkshire Ln

10956 Parkshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10956 Parkshire Lane, Henrico County, VA 23233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in July 1st! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. The first level features bedroom w/ full bath, closet & access to the 2-car garage with refrigerator. The second level boasts a spacious Living Room, Dining room, Gourmet Kitchen with Balcony, Breakfast room, and additional half bath. The kitchen has beautiful custom cabinets with granite countertops, double sink, gas cooking, stainless fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a spacious pantry. The 3rd floor has two well-appointed bedrooms with full baths. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Close to Short Pump, Downtown Richmond, within walking distance to parks & schools with convenient access to many local restaurants and shopping. Rent Includes: ground maintenance, HOA dues. Offered at $2300.00 monthly. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Application fee $40.00 Contact Jenny Lowenstein at Lowenstein Realty 804-921-7849 Unit is currently occupied. Please call to schedule a viewing.( Photos taken and displayed are when the home was professionally staged previously).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10956 Parkshire Ln have any available units?
10956 Parkshire Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henrico County, VA.
What amenities does 10956 Parkshire Ln have?
Some of 10956 Parkshire Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10956 Parkshire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10956 Parkshire Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10956 Parkshire Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10956 Parkshire Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 10956 Parkshire Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10956 Parkshire Ln offers parking.
Does 10956 Parkshire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10956 Parkshire Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10956 Parkshire Ln have a pool?
No, 10956 Parkshire Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10956 Parkshire Ln have accessible units?
No, 10956 Parkshire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10956 Parkshire Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10956 Parkshire Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10956 Parkshire Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10956 Parkshire Ln has units with air conditioning.
