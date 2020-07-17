10956 Parkshire Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in July 1st! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. The first level features bedroom w/ full bath, closet & access to the 2-car garage with refrigerator. The second level boasts a spacious Living Room, Dining room, Gourmet Kitchen with Balcony, Breakfast room, and additional half bath. The kitchen has beautiful custom cabinets with granite countertops, double sink, gas cooking, stainless fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a spacious pantry. The 3rd floor has two well-appointed bedrooms with full baths. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Close to Short Pump, Downtown Richmond, within walking distance to parks & schools with convenient access to many local restaurants and shopping. Rent Includes: ground maintenance, HOA dues. Offered at $2300.00 monthly. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Application fee $40.00 Contact Jenny Lowenstein at Lowenstein Realty 804-921-7849 Unit is currently occupied. Please call to schedule a viewing.( Photos taken and displayed are when the home was professionally staged previously).