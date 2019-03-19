7556 Blanford Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

AGENTS WELCOME: Available is this two level 2BR 2.5BA end unit townhome with over sized back yard, NEAR METRO!

.

This home features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, nice spacious kitchen with pass through and breakfast bar, carpeted living room and bedrooms, double sized rear townhome yard fenced in, two master suites each with its own bathroom, powder bath on main level. upgraded baths, and so much more!

.

Located near Springfield Metro, new designed Springfield Mall, and easy access to I-395 & I-495 makes this an ideal location!

.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, and Google! EOH



Rental Features



Cable ready

Microwave

Hardwood floors

High speed internet

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Walk-in closets

Balcony, deck, patio

Fenced yard

Laundry room / hookups

Fireplace

Oven / range

Heat - gas

Pet Friendly



Lease Terms



$2,200.00 security deposit