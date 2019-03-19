7556 Blanford Ct

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME: Available is this two level 2BR 2.5BA end unit townhome with over sized back yard, NEAR METRO!
.
This home features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, nice spacious kitchen with pass through and breakfast bar, carpeted living room and bedrooms, double sized rear townhome yard fenced in, two master suites each with its own bathroom, powder bath on main level. upgraded baths, and so much more!
.
Located near Springfield Metro, new designed Springfield Mall, and easy access to I-395 & I-495 makes this an ideal location!
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, and Google! EOH
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$2,200.00 security deposit