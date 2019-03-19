All apartments in Hayfield
Find more places like 7556 Blanford Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayfield, VA
/
7556 Blanford Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7556 Blanford Ct

7556 Blanford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7556 Blanford Court, Hayfield, VA 22315

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME: Available is this two level 2BR 2.5BA end unit townhome with over sized back yard, NEAR METRO!
.
This home features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, nice spacious kitchen with pass through and breakfast bar, carpeted living room and bedrooms, double sized rear townhome yard fenced in, two master suites each with its own bathroom, powder bath on main level. upgraded baths, and so much more!
.
Located near Springfield Metro, new designed Springfield Mall, and easy access to I-395 & I-495 makes this an ideal location!
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, and Google! EOH

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$2,200.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7556 Blanford Ct have any available units?
7556 Blanford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayfield, VA.
What amenities does 7556 Blanford Ct have?
Some of 7556 Blanford Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7556 Blanford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7556 Blanford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7556 Blanford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7556 Blanford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7556 Blanford Ct offer parking?
No, 7556 Blanford Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7556 Blanford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7556 Blanford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7556 Blanford Ct have a pool?
No, 7556 Blanford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7556 Blanford Ct have accessible units?
No, 7556 Blanford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7556 Blanford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7556 Blanford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7556 Blanford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7556 Blanford Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VARose Hill, VAKingstowne, VAFranconia, VAGroveton, VAFort Belvoir, VAMount Vernon, VA
Springfield, VANewington, VALincolnia, VAHybla Valley, VAHuntington, VALorton, VAFort Hunt, VAAnnandale, VANorth Springfield, VAAccokeek, MDWest Springfield, VANewington Forest, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University