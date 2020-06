Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors media room

Exceptional single family in ultra prime location. Convenient to to all major roadways and public transportation.Walking distance to Springfield/Franc Metro and a mile from new Wegman's. All home finishes are 1st class. Gourmet kitchen with brazilian cherry wood floors, granite, and ss appliances.Fully finished basement complete with Wet Bar,Theatre Room,Full Bath,and Large Bedroom.APPT ONLY CALL AGENT-Add pics coming soon