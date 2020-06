Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful home in Hayfield Farm. Main level features living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, large laundry room/storage room, full bathroom and a bonus room that can be used for a den or office. All 4 bedrooms are on the upper level with two additional full bathrooms. Large fenced in backyard with a coverer patio. There is a shed for additional storage. Just minutes from schools, parks, and shopping. A short distance to Fort Belvoir and easy access to the metro and beltway.