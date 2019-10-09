5309 LAKE COVE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Awesome 3BR/3.5BA + den lakefront townhome in the desirable Lake D'Evereux community. Large living room and dining room on main level feature gleaming hardwood floors and walk out onto great deck overlooking the lake. Beautifully updated kitchen has lots of cabinet space and stainless appliances. The lower level has a family room with gas fireplace, wet bar, a den/guest room with closet and built-ins, a full BA, and the laundry room. Lower level walks out to beautiful stone patio and fenced yard. Upper level has 3 good-size bedrooms and an updated hall bath. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and also an updated bath. Great central location with easy access to major highways; within 4 miles of two metro stations (Huntington yellow line and Springfield blue line). Commuter's dream with metro connector bus right at entrance to development. Easy drive to the Pentagon, Pentagon City, Old Town Alexandria and future Amazon campus. Walk or bike to the Kingstowne Shopping Center, which is only a mile away! Beautifully maintained, park-like neighborhood has a walking trail on the lake and backs straight to Huntley Meadows Park, the largest park in Fairfax County! No smoking.