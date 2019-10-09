All apartments in Hayfield
5309 LAKE COVE COURT
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

5309 LAKE COVE COURT

5309 Lake Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Awesome 3BR/3.5BA + den lakefront townhome in the desirable Lake D'Evereux community. Large living room and dining room on main level feature gleaming hardwood floors and walk out onto great deck overlooking the lake. Beautifully updated kitchen has lots of cabinet space and stainless appliances. The lower level has a family room with gas fireplace, wet bar, a den/guest room with closet and built-ins, a full BA, and the laundry room. Lower level walks out to beautiful stone patio and fenced yard. Upper level has 3 good-size bedrooms and an updated hall bath. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and also an updated bath. Great central location with easy access to major highways; within 4 miles of two metro stations (Huntington yellow line and Springfield blue line). Commuter's dream with metro connector bus right at entrance to development. Easy drive to the Pentagon, Pentagon City, Old Town Alexandria and future Amazon campus. Walk or bike to the Kingstowne Shopping Center, which is only a mile away! Beautifully maintained, park-like neighborhood has a walking trail on the lake and backs straight to Huntley Meadows Park, the largest park in Fairfax County! No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 LAKE COVE COURT have any available units?
5309 LAKE COVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayfield, VA.
What amenities does 5309 LAKE COVE COURT have?
Some of 5309 LAKE COVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 LAKE COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5309 LAKE COVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 LAKE COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5309 LAKE COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayfield.
Does 5309 LAKE COVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5309 LAKE COVE COURT offers parking.
Does 5309 LAKE COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5309 LAKE COVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 LAKE COVE COURT have a pool?
No, 5309 LAKE COVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5309 LAKE COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 5309 LAKE COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 LAKE COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 LAKE COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 LAKE COVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 LAKE COVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

