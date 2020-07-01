7235 PARSONS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 5/25/2020! Great 2 level townhome in convenient Woodstone subdivision! Neutral plush carpeting. Cathedral ceilings in bedrooms. Beautiful wooded view from rear. Private enclosed bricked patio w/storage shed. Economical gas heat and cooking. ***Kitchen appliances are newer than the photos - they have been updated. Landlord considers 1 small pet case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.