Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
7235 PARSONS COURT
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

7235 PARSONS COURT

7235 Parson's Court · No Longer Available
Location

7235 Parson's Court, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 5/25/2020! Great 2 level townhome in convenient Woodstone subdivision! Neutral plush carpeting. Cathedral ceilings in bedrooms. Beautiful wooded view from rear. Private enclosed bricked patio w/storage shed. Economical gas heat and cooking. ***Kitchen appliances are newer than the photos - they have been updated. Landlord considers 1 small pet case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7235 PARSONS COURT have any available units?
7235 PARSONS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7235 PARSONS COURT have?
Some of 7235 PARSONS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7235 PARSONS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7235 PARSONS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 PARSONS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7235 PARSONS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7235 PARSONS COURT offer parking?
No, 7235 PARSONS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7235 PARSONS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7235 PARSONS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 PARSONS COURT have a pool?
No, 7235 PARSONS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7235 PARSONS COURT have accessible units?
No, 7235 PARSONS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7235 PARSONS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7235 PARSONS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7235 PARSONS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7235 PARSONS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

