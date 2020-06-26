Nice 2 Level Interior Unit Townhouse, Freshly Painted Through Out, New Central A/C Unit' Ready to Move In July 1, 2019. Close to Shopping, Route 1, I95, Ft. Belvoir,Huntington Metro Station, and National Harbor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7223 PARSONS COURT have any available units?
7223 PARSONS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7223 PARSONS COURT have?
Some of 7223 PARSONS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 PARSONS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7223 PARSONS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.