Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

7223 PARSONS COURT

Location

7223 Parson's Court, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Level Interior Unit Townhouse, Freshly Painted Through Out, New Central A/C Unit' Ready to Move In July 1, 2019. Close to Shopping, Route 1, I95, Ft. Belvoir,Huntington Metro Station, and National Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 PARSONS COURT have any available units?
7223 PARSONS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7223 PARSONS COURT have?
Some of 7223 PARSONS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 PARSONS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7223 PARSONS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 PARSONS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7223 PARSONS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 7223 PARSONS COURT offer parking?
No, 7223 PARSONS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7223 PARSONS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7223 PARSONS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 PARSONS COURT have a pool?
No, 7223 PARSONS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7223 PARSONS COURT have accessible units?
No, 7223 PARSONS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 PARSONS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7223 PARSONS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7223 PARSONS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7223 PARSONS COURT has units with air conditioning.
