6803 WOODSTONE PL

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful single family home in the Woodstone/Stoneybrooke area of Alexandria. This home boosts hardwood floors in separate dining room, family room and entrance hall. Recently renovated kitchen with breakfast eating area and breakfast counter, gas cooking, pantry and skylights. Kitchen opens up to family room with gas fireplace. Off the family room is a huge deck overlooking the back fenced yard. Also on the main level is a powder room, laundry room and access to garage. Proceeding upstairs is a open loft great for a TV area or home office. There is a master suite with its own private bath and walk-in closet. The upper level also includes 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is a walk-out basement with large rec. room, den/office/bedroom, full bath, storage and workshop area and sliding glass doors to patio. Front yard has been newly seeded and sprinkler system installed. Spacious 2-car garage and ample parking in driveway. All this in a fantastic location. Close to Fort Belvoir, Kingstowne, Old Town and easy access to major roads.