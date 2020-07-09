All apartments in Groveton
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:04 AM

6803 WOODSTONE PL

6803 Woodstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

6803 Woodstone Place, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful single family home in the Woodstone/Stoneybrooke area of Alexandria. This home boosts hardwood floors in separate dining room, family room and entrance hall. Recently renovated kitchen with breakfast eating area and breakfast counter, gas cooking, pantry and skylights. Kitchen opens up to family room with gas fireplace. Off the family room is a huge deck overlooking the back fenced yard. Also on the main level is a powder room, laundry room and access to garage. Proceeding upstairs is a open loft great for a TV area or home office. There is a master suite with its own private bath and walk-in closet. The upper level also includes 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is a walk-out basement with large rec. room, den/office/bedroom, full bath, storage and workshop area and sliding glass doors to patio. Front yard has been newly seeded and sprinkler system installed. Spacious 2-car garage and ample parking in driveway. All this in a fantastic location. Close to Fort Belvoir, Kingstowne, Old Town and easy access to major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 WOODSTONE PL have any available units?
6803 WOODSTONE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 6803 WOODSTONE PL have?
Some of 6803 WOODSTONE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 WOODSTONE PL currently offering any rent specials?
6803 WOODSTONE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 WOODSTONE PL pet-friendly?
No, 6803 WOODSTONE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 6803 WOODSTONE PL offer parking?
Yes, 6803 WOODSTONE PL offers parking.
Does 6803 WOODSTONE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6803 WOODSTONE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 WOODSTONE PL have a pool?
No, 6803 WOODSTONE PL does not have a pool.
Does 6803 WOODSTONE PL have accessible units?
No, 6803 WOODSTONE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 WOODSTONE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 WOODSTONE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6803 WOODSTONE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6803 WOODSTONE PL does not have units with air conditioning.

