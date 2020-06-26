3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Luxurious and convenient 4 level townhouse with private covered entry and two car garage. PAINTING will be completed. CARPETS will be replaced except the basement carpets. Hardwood floors on main level and ceramic tile entrance in kitchen and all baths. Dramatic living room window wall. Gourmet kitchen with adjoined family room area. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets. Great master with luxury bath including separate soaking tub and shower. Finished recreation room. Two decks and a fenced lower level back yard. Owner has a closet in the basement the tenant will not have access to.