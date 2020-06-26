All apartments in Groveton
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE

3351 Beechcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3351 Beechcliff Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Luxurious and convenient 4 level townhouse with private covered entry and two car garage. PAINTING will be completed. CARPETS will be replaced except the basement carpets. Hardwood floors on main level and ceramic tile entrance in kitchen and all baths. Dramatic living room window wall. Gourmet kitchen with adjoined family room area. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets. Great master with luxury bath including separate soaking tub and shower. Finished recreation room. Two decks and a fenced lower level back yard. Owner has a closet in the basement the tenant will not have access to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE have any available units?
3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE have?
Some of 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 BEECHCLIFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
