Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

4439 MAJESTIC LANE

4439 Majestic Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4439 Majestic Lane, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled open floor plan home is brand new. Everything has been replaced. Spacious 2 level home has 4 large bedrooms with generous closet space. New gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and back splash, stainless steel appliances and table space. New water proof high end laminate floors on main level and hardwood floors on stairs and upper level. Recess lighting thru out the home. Main level laundry with new front loading washer and dryer. All bathrooms are beautifully renovated. Perfect home for future entertaining as main level is open and flows perfectly from room to room. Home has plenty of storage and a 2 car garage. Screened in porch and deck are the last items to finish and should be ready soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 MAJESTIC LANE have any available units?
4439 MAJESTIC LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
What amenities does 4439 MAJESTIC LANE have?
Some of 4439 MAJESTIC LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 MAJESTIC LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4439 MAJESTIC LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 MAJESTIC LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4439 MAJESTIC LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 4439 MAJESTIC LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4439 MAJESTIC LANE offers parking.
Does 4439 MAJESTIC LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4439 MAJESTIC LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 MAJESTIC LANE have a pool?
No, 4439 MAJESTIC LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4439 MAJESTIC LANE have accessible units?
No, 4439 MAJESTIC LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 MAJESTIC LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4439 MAJESTIC LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4439 MAJESTIC LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4439 MAJESTIC LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

