4439 MAJESTIC LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled open floor plan home is brand new. Everything has been replaced. Spacious 2 level home has 4 large bedrooms with generous closet space. New gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and back splash, stainless steel appliances and table space. New water proof high end laminate floors on main level and hardwood floors on stairs and upper level. Recess lighting thru out the home. Main level laundry with new front loading washer and dryer. All bathrooms are beautifully renovated. Perfect home for future entertaining as main level is open and flows perfectly from room to room. Home has plenty of storage and a 2 car garage. Screened in porch and deck are the last items to finish and should be ready soon.