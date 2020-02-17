All apartments in Greenbriar
Find more places like 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbriar, VA
/
12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD
Last updated February 17 2020 at 1:12 PM

12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD

12891 Grays Pointe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbriar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12891 Grays Pointe Road, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***FOR RENT***Large Open top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in super convenient location. Brand new carpet, freshly painted and new kitchen flooring. Granite countertop and breakfast bar. New dishwasher and stainless appliances. Vaulted ceiling throughout, skylights. All neutral decor, wood burning fireplace and open floorplan. Master bedroom w/double closets, ceiling fan, box window and private bath. balcony. Warm and inviting home...low maintenance condo living, perfect for a fast pace lifestyle! Ready Now! Walk to metro bus stop and Greenbriar shopping center. Close to RT50, Fairfax County Pkwy and I66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have any available units?
12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
What amenities does 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have?
Some of 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD offer parking?
No, 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have a pool?
No, 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Greenbriar 2 BedroomsGreenbriar 3 Bedrooms
Greenbriar Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenbriar Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenbriar Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VA
Cascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University