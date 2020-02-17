12891 GRAYS POINTE ROAD

Amenities

***FOR RENT***Large Open top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in super convenient location. Brand new carpet, freshly painted and new kitchen flooring. Granite countertop and breakfast bar. New dishwasher and stainless appliances. Vaulted ceiling throughout, skylights. All neutral decor, wood burning fireplace and open floorplan. Master bedroom w/double closets, ceiling fan, box window and private bath. balcony. Warm and inviting home...low maintenance condo living, perfect for a fast pace lifestyle! Ready Now! Walk to metro bus stop and Greenbriar shopping center. Close to RT50, Fairfax County Pkwy and I66.