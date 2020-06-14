426 Apartments for rent in Great Falls, VA with hardwood floors
The 2011 film J. Edgar was shot in part in Great Falls, Virginia, which brought several famous faces to town. Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead role, and Clint Eastwood directed.
When you move to Great Falls, your neighbors will be some of the most remarkable people in the country. Current and past residents include AOL's founder, Steve Case; Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder; and the mysterious Louis Freeh, director of the CIA. The city is named for its location overlooking the Potomac River's Great Falls, which is frequently used as a backdrop in movies. In just 10 years, the population of this popular Virginia city has exploded. The number of residents, as of the 2010 census, is about 15,500, nearly double the 2000 census count. People love Great Falls because it is just moments from D.C. and because it offers a gorgeous view. Want to make Great Falls your home? It might take some time, but don't worry. We'll help you every step of the way. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Great Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.