Apartment List
/
VA
/
great falls
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

426 Apartments for rent in Great Falls, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Great Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1108 MARLENE LANE
1108 Marlene Lane, Great Falls, VA
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
5098 sqft
SPECTACULAR BRICK COLONIAL ESTATE HOME WITH EVERYTHING YOU WANT!!! 3 SIDES BRICK ON THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE. 10' CEILING ON THE MAIN FLOOR.
Results within 1 mile of Great Falls

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Great Falls Chase
1 Unit Available
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE
20725 Waterfall Branch Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
Backing to woods, this large townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2,508 finished sq. ft. The open living/dining space has hardwood floors, crown molding and great natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Cascades
1 Unit Available
47865 SCOTSBOROUGH SQUARE
47865 Scottsborough Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
This one has it all! Beautiful. Open space. Full of light. Balcony off breakfast room. Patio off of rec room. Loudoun County schools. Renovated second bathroom and powder room. Hardwood floors in main and upper level.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1404 GREEN RUN LANE
1404 Green Run Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2032 sqft
Application fee of $60 per applicant can be paid through Pay Pal to applications@completecirclellc.com....Spacious end unit townhouse located in sought after area of Reston.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1426 PARK GARDEN LN
1426 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome in fabulous Reston Northpoint location with garage! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths,1 Half Bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Three finished levels. Deck backing to trees.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE
1317 Sundial Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1908 sqft
This lovely home has been professionally cleaned and the carpets have been professionally cleaned.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4160 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.
Results within 5 miles of Great Falls
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,745
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Central
49 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,640
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,690
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
City Guide for Great Falls, VA

The 2011 film J. Edgar was shot in part in Great Falls, Virginia, which brought several famous faces to town. Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead role, and Clint Eastwood directed.

When you move to Great Falls, your neighbors will be some of the most remarkable people in the country. Current and past residents include AOL's founder, Steve Case; Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder; and the mysterious Louis Freeh, director of the CIA. The city is named for its location overlooking the Potomac River's Great Falls, which is frequently used as a backdrop in movies. In just 10 years, the population of this popular Virginia city has exploded. The number of residents, as of the 2010 census, is about 15,500, nearly double the 2000 census count. People love Great Falls because it is just moments from D.C. and because it offers a gorgeous view. Want to make Great Falls your home? It might take some time, but don't worry. We'll help you every step of the way. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Great Falls, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Great Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

