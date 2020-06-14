426 Apartments for rent in Great Falls, VA with hardwood floors

The 2011 film J. Edgar was shot in part in Great Falls, Virginia, which brought several famous faces to town. Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead role, and Clint Eastwood directed.

When you move to Great Falls, your neighbors will be some of the most remarkable people in the country. Current and past residents include AOL's founder, Steve Case; Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder; and the mysterious Louis Freeh, director of the CIA. The city is named for its location overlooking the Potomac River's Great Falls, which is frequently used as a backdrop in movies. In just 10 years, the population of this popular Virginia city has exploded. The number of residents, as of the 2010 census, is about 15,500, nearly double the 2000 census count. People love Great Falls because it is just moments from D.C. and because it offers a gorgeous view. Want to make Great Falls your home? It might take some time, but don't worry. We'll help you every step of the way. See more