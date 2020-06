Amenities

Available Now! You will enjoy this 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Baths lovely brick colonial on 1 acre of peaceful beauty with plenty of space to entertain. Just minutes from Tysons. Updated kitchen, contemporary Master bathroom, spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, bamboo hardwood floors, large finished lower level, large deck, tons of storage and more...