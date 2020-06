Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COLONIAL WITH 2-CAR GARAGE ON ALMOST AN ACRE LOT IN GREAT LOCATION AND LANGLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND SS APPLIANCES. FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT WITH REC RM AND ONE ADDITIONAL RM. LARGE DECK WITH STEPS DOWN TO FULLY FENCED LOVELY IN-GROUND POOL. NO SMOKING, PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.