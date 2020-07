Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking hot tub

Magnificent 5 Bedroom, 8 Bathroom Colonial Palladian estate. Nearly 10000 SF finished space, means an abundance of room for hobbies & other interest plus elegant rooms for entertaining. Amenities include an remote control security gate, 34' mirrored exercise room with steam shower, wrap around deck with connecting barrel ceiling bridge, solid all brick construction, 500' well to provide 25 gallons per minute fresh water.