10504 Marions Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

10504 Marions Way

10504 Marions Way · No Longer Available
Location

10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space, a gas stove, Farmer's sink, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. There is also a powder room and bench area for boots and coats leading to the patio. The Master bedroom on the second level has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and a master bath w/ shower and double vanity. Loft area and a second bedroom with another full bath completes the level 2 . Third bedroom and full bathroom on third level. The location is deal to Short Pump, dining, entertainment, shopping and the interstates. HOA is paid by owner. Come and take a peek !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 Marions Way have any available units?
10504 Marions Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Allen, VA.
What amenities does 10504 Marions Way have?
Some of 10504 Marions Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Marions Way currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Marions Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Marions Way pet-friendly?
No, 10504 Marions Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Allen.
Does 10504 Marions Way offer parking?
No, 10504 Marions Way does not offer parking.
Does 10504 Marions Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 Marions Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Marions Way have a pool?
No, 10504 Marions Way does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Marions Way have accessible units?
No, 10504 Marions Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Marions Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 Marions Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 Marions Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10504 Marions Way does not have units with air conditioning.
