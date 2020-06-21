10504 Marions Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space, a gas stove, Farmer's sink, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. There is also a powder room and bench area for boots and coats leading to the patio. The Master bedroom on the second level has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and a master bath w/ shower and double vanity. Loft area and a second bedroom with another full bath completes the level 2 . Third bedroom and full bathroom on third level. The location is deal to Short Pump, dining, entertainment, shopping and the interstates. HOA is paid by owner. Come and take a peek !