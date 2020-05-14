4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT.

Amenities

Welcome to your next home. Lease for Min of 12 mos. - Max 24 months or so, as long as lease ends between months of April & July. Due to Corona Virus , In-person / On-site showing , is not permitted while Tenants are in property. We have uploaded a slide show and you may call Carmen for more info. Tenants plan to vacate sometime late June . Premises will then be cleaned professionally and sanitized after vacated. Target date is Jul 1st. Interested prospects are welcome to see the Front /outside of TH & general area. Short descipt of property: Upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops on kitchen and baths., Gourmet kitchen with island, SS appliances, Hrdwd floors on entire main level, upgraded ceramic tiles on bath floors , gas fire place, Deck, patio , walk-out Basmt. . Woodson Sch pyramid. Close to George Mason Univ. No groups please and no smokers . Only one pet allowed , not two : 1 Cat Ok, or 1 Small dog Ok ; ( up to 20 lbs. ) . Separate pet deposit of $1000 . Other deposits : I month advance rent and I month security deposit and an application fee stated on online applic. about $45.