4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT

4358 Patriot Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

4358 Patriot Park Court, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to your next home. Lease for Min of 12 mos. - Max 24 months or so, as long as lease ends between months of April & July. Due to Corona Virus , In-person / On-site showing , is not permitted while Tenants are in property. We have uploaded a slide show and you may call Carmen for more info. Tenants plan to vacate sometime late June . Premises will then be cleaned professionally and sanitized after vacated. Target date is Jul 1st. Interested prospects are welcome to see the Front /outside of TH & general area. Short descipt of property: Upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops on kitchen and baths., Gourmet kitchen with island, SS appliances, Hrdwd floors on entire main level, upgraded ceramic tiles on bath floors , gas fire place, Deck, patio , walk-out Basmt. . Woodson Sch pyramid. Close to George Mason Univ. No groups please and no smokers . Only one pet allowed , not two : 1 Cat Ok, or 1 Small dog Ok ; ( up to 20 lbs. ) . Separate pet deposit of $1000 . Other deposits : I month advance rent and I month security deposit and an application fee stated on online applic. about $45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT have any available units?
4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT have?
Some of 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT offers parking.
Does 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT have a pool?
No, 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4358 PATRIOT PARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

