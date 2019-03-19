4215 Bumbry Ter

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym ceiling fan

Renter's Warehouse and Kate Moore presents this spacious End Unit Townhouse in a fantastic location. 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on upper level, Ceiling fan in each bedroom, Kitchen on main level, and lower level have the 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath. Plenty of parking spaces. Minutes away from George Mason, Rt-50, I-66, 495,I-95. Walking distance to restaurants and banks, 5 minutes away from Wegmans, Hmart Fairfax, Costco, and gym. Pets are welcomed. Ready to move in. Application fee is $45/adult, Security deposit is equal to one month rent. Perfect for students and commuters. For more information please contact Kate at 703-565-7959.