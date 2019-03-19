All apartments in George Mason
Find more places like 4215 Bumbry Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
George Mason, VA
/
4215 Bumbry Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4215 Bumbry Ter

4215 Bumbry Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4215 Bumbry Ter, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pet friendly
Renter's Warehouse and Kate Moore presents this spacious End Unit Townhouse in a fantastic location. 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on upper level, Ceiling fan in each bedroom, Kitchen on main level, and lower level have the 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath. Plenty of parking spaces. Minutes away from George Mason, Rt-50, I-66, 495,I-95. Walking distance to restaurants and banks, 5 minutes away from Wegmans, Hmart Fairfax, Costco, and gym. Pets are welcomed. Ready to move in. Application fee is $45/adult, Security deposit is equal to one month rent. Perfect for students and commuters. For more information please contact Kate at 703-565-7959.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Bumbry Ter have any available units?
4215 Bumbry Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 4215 Bumbry Ter have?
Some of 4215 Bumbry Ter's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Bumbry Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Bumbry Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Bumbry Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Bumbry Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Bumbry Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Bumbry Ter does offer parking.
Does 4215 Bumbry Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Bumbry Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Bumbry Ter have a pool?
No, 4215 Bumbry Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Bumbry Ter have accessible units?
No, 4215 Bumbry Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Bumbry Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Bumbry Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 Bumbry Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 Bumbry Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

George Mason Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAKings Park West, VAFair Oaks, VABurke, VAOakton, VAMantua, VAMerrifield, VA
Burke Centre, VAFair Lakes, VAVienna, VAKings Park, VAGreenbriar, VAWoodburn, VAMcLean, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VADunn Loring, VABuckhall, VAChantilly, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

George Mason UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia