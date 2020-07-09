7411 BRUNSON CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse style condo in sought out Somerset Condo community. The second floor includes hardwood floors in gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, tile backsplash, breakfast bar w/ island with adjacent sitting area. The rest of the 2nd floor includes a dining space as well as a formal sitting area.The third floor has all three rooms, which includes an owner's suite with a walk-in closet, and large bathroom that features a large walk-in shower and two separate vanities. The laundry room is also featured on the top floor.