8197 TENBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Stunning Single family home with 2 car garage in beautiful Broad Run Oaks Community. 2 story foyer, hardwood floors, granite counters and kitchen island, rear deck off main level. Luxury master bath with separate tub and shower. Fully finished basement with lots of room for storage. Close to shopping, restaurants, commuter routes. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.