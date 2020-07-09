All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8197 TENBROOK DRIVE

8197 Tenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8197 Tenbrook Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155
Broad Run Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Stunning Single family home with 2 car garage in beautiful Broad Run Oaks Community. 2 story foyer, hardwood floors, granite counters and kitchen island, rear deck off main level. Luxury master bath with separate tub and shower. Fully finished basement with lots of room for storage. Close to shopping, restaurants, commuter routes. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
8197 TENBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8197 TENBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8197 TENBROOK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

