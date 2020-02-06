7655 HAMELIN LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rent to Own this beautiful home in the sought after Wentworth Green Neighborhood. Call Metropolis Property Management for the details 571-252-5178. This beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space w/ 4 beds & 3.5 ba. Gourmet kitchen with granite, sep dining room, living room, family room, hardwoods, grand master suite w/ 2 walk in closets & upper level laundry room! Great private home office space, 2 car garage, finished lower level with full bath rec room & storage galore. Walk to shops and restaurants. Convenient to I-66. Don't miss out!