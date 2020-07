Amenities

This is a Gorgeous two-level townhouse condo with one-car garage in highly desirable Somerset Crossing. Great location near Virginia Gateway for shopping, restaurants and entertainment, easy access to commuter routes, Laminate floors on main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island. Owners' suite with two closets and roomy walk-in shower. Upper level laundry. Bedroom 2 / office with balcony. Includes water and Trash! A MUST SEE!!!!