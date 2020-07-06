7372 BRUNSON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful lower-level unit of stacked townhouse in Somerset Condos. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home includes plantation shutters throughout, wrought iron balusters, bright and open living room/dining room. The gorgeous kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" espresso cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. On the upper level, you'll find three good-sized bedrooms, including a large master with his-and-hers walk-in closets and luxurious bathroom in custom tile with dual vanities. A full-sized washer/dryer set is conveniently located on the level with the bedrooms. 1-car garage, plus one driveway space. The garage has racks for overhead storage.