Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

7372 BRUNSON CIRCLE

7372 Brunson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7372 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful lower-level unit of stacked townhouse in Somerset Condos. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home includes plantation shutters throughout, wrought iron balusters, bright and open living room/dining room. The gorgeous kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" espresso cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. On the upper level, you'll find three good-sized bedrooms, including a large master with his-and-hers walk-in closets and luxurious bathroom in custom tile with dual vanities. A full-sized washer/dryer set is conveniently located on the level with the bedrooms. 1-car garage, plus one driveway space. The garage has racks for overhead storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

