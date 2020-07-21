All apartments in Gainesville
7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:32 PM

7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE

7099 Darbey Knoll Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7099 Darbey Knoll Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Barely Lived in, Gorgeous Townhome walking distance to Promenade at VA Gateway- experience all the Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theater and more!* Dream Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Large Center Island, Stainless Appliances* Large Rear Deck* Lots of Windows* High Ceilings* 2 Car Garage and Covered Driveway Parking* Spacious Master with Luxe Bath and 2 WalkIn Closets* Upper Level Laundry* Finished Basement with 3 Storage Rooms* Tankless HotWaterHeater* Great Community Amenities- Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, Community Room, Exterior Maintenance included * Close to Commuter Routes, Commuter Lots and Buses* No Pets* No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have any available units?
7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have?
Some of 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
