7099 DARBEY KNOLL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Barely Lived in, Gorgeous Townhome walking distance to Promenade at VA Gateway- experience all the Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theater and more!* Dream Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Large Center Island, Stainless Appliances* Large Rear Deck* Lots of Windows* High Ceilings* 2 Car Garage and Covered Driveway Parking* Spacious Master with Luxe Bath and 2 WalkIn Closets* Upper Level Laundry* Finished Basement with 3 Storage Rooms* Tankless HotWaterHeater* Great Community Amenities- Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, Community Room, Exterior Maintenance included * Close to Commuter Routes, Commuter Lots and Buses* No Pets* No Smoking